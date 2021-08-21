Cortland Associates Inc. MO Increases Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. CIT Group accounts for about 5.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned about 1.05% of CIT Group worth $53,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CIT Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of CIT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.43. 444,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,658. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

