Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 301 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in AON were worth $22,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

AON stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $279.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $281.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

