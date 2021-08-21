Corundum Group Inc. Buys 1,324 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 23.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.96. 4,179,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

