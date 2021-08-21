Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 566,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. The company has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

