Corundum Group Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.91. 1,536,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,017. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

