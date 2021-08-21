COTI Price Up 31.3% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. COTI has a market capitalization of $249.16 million and approximately $79.38 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COTI has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00132334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00152603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.95 or 1.00149621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.74 or 0.00914015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.99 or 0.06587134 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

