Cowa LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 138.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.59. 3,238,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,952. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.