Cowa LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cowa LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $107,466,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,155. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

