Cowa LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

BABA traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,948,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $155.50 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

