Cowa LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cowa LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 4.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,207,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.16. 3,394,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,122. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

