Cowa LLC Purchases 910 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.09. 6,140,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.