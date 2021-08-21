Cowen Downgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

PSX stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

