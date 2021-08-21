Craig Hallum Cuts TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $13.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $21.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

TRSSF opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

