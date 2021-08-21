Cream Finance Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $188.40 or 0.00380869 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $116.13 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.95 or 0.00830764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

