Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Price Up 2.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $136.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cree traded as high as $80.07 and last traded at $80.02. Approximately 12,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,568,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

CREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,298 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,063,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Cree by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,151,880 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $994,174,000 after purchasing an additional 488,566 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cree by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cree by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,919,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $187,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,640 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $144,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.75.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

