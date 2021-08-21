Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell Sells 10,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

