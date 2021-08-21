Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $9,635,639.67 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

Cricut stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

