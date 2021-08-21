Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $9,635,639.67 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.
- On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.
- On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.
Cricut stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.