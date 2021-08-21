Critical Comparison: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.19 $102.90 million $0.61 50.72 Marin Software $29.98 million 2.83 -$14.05 million N/A N/A

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TELUS International (Cda) and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus target price of $36.46, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Marin Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

