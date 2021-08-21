Critical Comparison: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GDS and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 2 5 1 2.88 Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $96.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.59%. Oblong has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 623.31%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than GDS.

Volatility and Risk

GDS has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -16.28% -5.83% -2.26% Oblong -65.01% -40.05% -26.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GDS and Oblong’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 10.63 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -69.47 Oblong $15.33 million 4.14 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -1.40

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GDS beats Oblong on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

