Critical Comparison: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) & MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Rite Aid has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rite Aid and MedAvail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rite Aid $24.04 billion 0.04 -$90.91 million ($0.15) -106.93 MedAvail $13.97 million 6.94 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.78

MedAvail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rite Aid. Rite Aid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MedAvail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Rite Aid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rite Aid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rite Aid and MedAvail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rite Aid 2 1 0 0 1.33 MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rite Aid presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.19%. MedAvail has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.97%. Given MedAvail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Rite Aid.

Profitability

This table compares Rite Aid and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rite Aid -0.17% 2.35% 0.15% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

Summary

MedAvail beats Rite Aid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics. The Pharmacy Services segment offers transparent and traditional pharmacy benefit management for insurance companies, employers, health plans, and government employee groups. The company was founded by Alex Grass on September 12, 1962 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, PA.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

