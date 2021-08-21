Critical Review: Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

97.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coherus BioSciences and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 9 0 2.60

Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 85.33%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $119.31, indicating a potential upside of 30.04%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -41.86% -80.53% -21.47% Neurocrine Biosciences 35.34% 33.04% 20.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Neurocrine Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.41 $132.24 million $1.62 9.26 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.29 $407.30 million $4.16 22.06

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Coherus BioSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.