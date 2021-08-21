Critical Review: Ecovyst (ECVT) versus Its Peers

Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ecovyst to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion -$278.77 million 12.22 Ecovyst Competitors $6.84 billion $1.10 million -5.24

Ecovyst’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst’s rivals have a beta of -0.53, indicating that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Ecovyst Competitors -6.30% 16.30% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ecovyst and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ecovyst Competitors 242 1037 1324 43 2.44

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 29.57%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 22.92%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ecovyst rivals beat Ecovyst on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

