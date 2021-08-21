Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CROX opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $147.31.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

