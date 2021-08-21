Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9,238.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,238 ($120.70) and last traded at GBX 9,210 ($120.33), with a volume of 224589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,092 ($118.79).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 50.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,973.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

