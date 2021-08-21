CRYPTO20 24-Hour Volume Reaches $59,450.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $177.09 million and approximately $59,450.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00008995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00832779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048647 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20's total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,979,587 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

