Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Down 30.9% This Week

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $37,243.01 and approximately $24.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00814162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00102824 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.