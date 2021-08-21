CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

LAW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LAW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 172,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,505. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

