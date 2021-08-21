CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,610,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 17,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

