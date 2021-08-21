CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,610,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 17,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
