Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,140 Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 319,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 50.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

PCYO stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 87.48%.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.