Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 28,584 Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

