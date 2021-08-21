Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $1,372,582.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,633. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $80.00 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

