Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $112,000 Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

BKD opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

