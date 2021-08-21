Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $126,000 Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 51.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

