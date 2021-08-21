Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $137,000 Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 50.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 96.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.34 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. Analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

