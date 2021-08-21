Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coherent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $249.47 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

