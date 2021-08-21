Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 2,836.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $743.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

