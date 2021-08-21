Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 247,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,061 shares of company stock valued at $646,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 561,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 124,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

