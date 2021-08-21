CVCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $394,898.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $33.57 million and $394,898.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00005538 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00131901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00160083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,245.62 or 1.00582563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00920888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.65 or 0.06512714 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.