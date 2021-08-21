CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after buying an additional 136,439 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.