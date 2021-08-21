CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.90. 287,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,563. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

