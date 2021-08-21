CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00363026 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,402.22 or 1.00042087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00071603 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

