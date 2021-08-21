Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 717,600 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $169,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

