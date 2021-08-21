DA Davidson Comments on SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $30.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $30.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $25.18 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $550.95 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

