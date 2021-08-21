Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.72

Shares of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 3856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

