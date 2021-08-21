Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura Instinet

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by research analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Nomura Instinet’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

DQ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of DQ opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,784,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after acquiring an additional 634,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

