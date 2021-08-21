Darling Ingredients Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,215 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 652% compared to the typical daily volume of 959 call options.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

DAR stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

