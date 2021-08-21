Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Data#3’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83.
Data#3 Company Profile
