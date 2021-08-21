Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 145,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $19,269,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

