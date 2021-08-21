Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91.

Datang International Power Generation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Datang International Power Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datang International Power Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.