Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,817 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSP opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61. Datto has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

